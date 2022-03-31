Contrasting Universal Security Instruments (UUU) & Its Peers

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Universal Security Instruments to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Universal Security Instruments Competitors -182.99% -91.32% -3.34%

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million $270,000.00 -36.64 Universal Security Instruments Competitors $3.55 billion $177.56 million 0.79

Universal Security Instruments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Security Instruments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments Competitors 75 346 449 21 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Universal Security Instruments’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Security Instruments has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments rivals beat Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.