Contrasting Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Transocean alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transocean and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 6 0 0 2.00 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.85%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -23.16% -4.20% -2.25% Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.56 billion 1.17 -$592.00 million ($0.93) -4.91 Valaris $1.23 billion 3.16 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Transocean beats Valaris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.