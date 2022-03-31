Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTSGet Rating) has been assigned a C$12.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTS. Desjardins lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

