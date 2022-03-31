Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 4.1%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18). Approximately 158,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 112,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.67.
Coral Products Company Profile (LON:CRU)
