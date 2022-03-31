Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 4.1%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18). Approximately 158,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 112,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.67.

Coral Products Company Profile (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

