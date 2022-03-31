Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor Sells 2,333 Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.