Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $526,368.09

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $526,368.09 and $241.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.11 or 0.07173909 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.38 or 0.99858820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00053476 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

