Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,160 shares of company stock worth $98,846 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.