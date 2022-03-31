Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

