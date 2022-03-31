Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.