Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

