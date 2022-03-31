Cowen Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $48.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.
SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.
NYSE SLB opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.