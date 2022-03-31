Cowen Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $48.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

