Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 8,678,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,847,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

