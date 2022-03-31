Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

Relx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

