Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
Relx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.