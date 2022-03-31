Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CCAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,966. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,226. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

