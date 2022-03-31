CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

