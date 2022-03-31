Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,554. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.