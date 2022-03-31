Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRNX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,554. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
