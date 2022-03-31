Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $37.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,431,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 358,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
