Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $37.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,431,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 358,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.