CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $167,790.13 and approximately $40.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,856,589 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

