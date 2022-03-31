Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $200.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $184.60. 2,551,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

