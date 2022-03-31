Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.