Crown (CRW) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,571.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00806732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00207804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,375,507 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.