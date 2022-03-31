Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $295.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.