Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,240. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.78.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

