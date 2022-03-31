CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,471. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

