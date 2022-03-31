Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.56.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

