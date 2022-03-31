Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $5,615,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cutera by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 935.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

