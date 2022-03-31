Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $138.98 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $138.98 or 0.00303546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $188,239.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007489 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00138790 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.