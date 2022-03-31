Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 91,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,356. Cyren has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

