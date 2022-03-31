DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.48 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

