DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

CHCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in City by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in City by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in City by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

