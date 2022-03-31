DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRBA opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

