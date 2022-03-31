Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Danone stock traded down €1.03 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.81 ($55.84). 1,576,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.57. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

