DAOventures Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 22% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $339,156.10 and $809.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005594 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.