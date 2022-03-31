Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

