Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

