Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.12, but opened at $40.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 43,462 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

