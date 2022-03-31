David Michery Sells 300,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Michery sold 200,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, David Michery sold 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 254,530,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,445,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

