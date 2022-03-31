Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.06. 18,526 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.