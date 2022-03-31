Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $273.77. The stock had a trading volume of 348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,819. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.