Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

DH stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

