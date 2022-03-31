Deirdre Evens Sells 29,037 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00.

IRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

