Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

NYSE:GWH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,497. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.