Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €30.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
