Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €30.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.