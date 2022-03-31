Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $11,734.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

