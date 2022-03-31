Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $1,209.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,209.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

