Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 1,783,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

