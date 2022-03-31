Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

