Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

