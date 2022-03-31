DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 3,984,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,546. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.