DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 3,984,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,546. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.