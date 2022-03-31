Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.